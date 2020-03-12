COVID-19 Operators Playbook

Discussion
Josh Williams
Hunter
A recent NYT article said businesses had "no playbook" for battling coronavirus. So my friends at Almanac created one. This "Coronavirus Playbook for Startups" includes dozens of resources, including contributions from companies like LifeLabs, Coinbase, Fictiv, Duolingo, Lattice, Earnest, GitLab, Hubspot, and Beeswax. Their templates help operators confront four urgent questions: - How to communicate with your employees and customers - How to make the transition to remote work - How to keep your workplace clean - How to adjust your business travel It avoids panicked fluff in favor of checklists, scripts, email templates, and scenario plans — tactical stuff you actually need. Almanac is a open source wiki. Let them know if you have feedback or know other templates they should include. 🙌
