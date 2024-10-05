Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cove
Cove
Visual workspace for thinking with AI
Visit
Upvote 22
40% off for 6 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Cove is a visual workspace for thinking with AI. Think big on an infinite canvas. Use it alongside your favorite web apps (powered by our Chrome extension). Cove is for all of your projects—personal or work, big or small.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cove
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Cove
Visual workspace for thinking with AI
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Cove by
Cove
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stephen Chau
,
Andy Szybalski
,
Mike Chu
,
Shruti Sharma
,
Derek Prothro
,
Huy N.
,
Yuwen Wu
and
Ryan Washburne
. Featured on October 8th, 2024.
Cove
is not rated yet. This is Cove's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report