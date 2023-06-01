Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Courier
See Courier’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Courier Inbox: InApp Notification Center
Courier Inbox: InApp Notification Center
A drop-in notification center for your web and mobile apps
Visit
Upvote 74
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Courier inbox is an in-app notification center for web and mobile apps. Use pre-built UI components and a powerful API to design a notification experience that perfectly matches your app and helps drive engagement.
Launched in
Productivity
API
User Experience
+2 by
Courier
ReadMe
Ad
Transform API docs to real-time, interactive developer hubs
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Your feedback helps us be better, so please share away!"
The makers of Courier Inbox: InApp Notification Center
About this launch
Courier
API, designer, and metrics for product notifications
34
reviews
94
followers
Follow for updates
Courier Inbox: InApp Notification Center by
Courier
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Productivity
,
API
,
User Experience
. Made by
Troy Goode
,
Nate Munger
,
Mike Miller
,
Donnie Wang
,
Seth Carney
and
Riley
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Courier
is rated
5/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on June 24th, 2021.
Upvotes
74
Comments
10
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#57
Report