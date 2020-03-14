Couch Live WebVR Hangout Lets You Watch TV With Others No Matter What Their Device - VRScout

is a webVR app that is accessible from any device such as your smartphone or computer, but best experienced through a VR headset. Once you've entered your virtual living room - an incredible hangout space filled with art, matte black walls, and huge windows overlooking an amazing lake - you'll take need to take a selfie in order to create your avatar.