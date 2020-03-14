Discussion
Devon Bradley
Maker
Pro
Hello Product Hunt people! I'm super excited to share Couch Live with this community. Couch Live is a virtual living room for watching TV with your friends. I built the app to be able to spend more time with far away family and friends - albeit virtual time together. That being the goal, there are a couple needs I set out to satisfy: - I wanted it to be ridiculously easy for my friends to join my room no matter what device they're on. - I wanted the TV viewing experience to be really enjoyable on any device. - I wanted to see my friend's actual faces - not some ridiculous cartoon avatar they created to represent themselves. - I wanted it to be simple to setup a room and screenshare into it. So here are some of the unique features that came from trying to satisfy those needs: - A minimalistic user interface that is identical in VR and on non-VR screens. - The app is entirely web-based, so my friends don't have to download anything and they can join from any device by simply clicking a link that I send them. I don't even have to download anything to stream my desktop, or camera into the room. - Realistic 3D avatars are generated from selfies. - The viewing experience is as almost as good on non-VR screens as it is in VR. If you turn your phone into landscape mode the video goes fullscreen and you can still talk to everyone in the room. I hope you'll check it out, and tell me about the experience. I'm happy to answer any questions here, or in couch.live !
