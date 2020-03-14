  1. Home
Couch Live is a virtual living room for watching TV and hanging out with friends. Generate your avatar from a selfie. Invite friends to your room with a link, and they can join your room from any device. Stream your camera, or screenshare to your Couch Live TV
Couch Live WebVR Hangout Lets You Watch TV With Others No Matter What Their Device - VRScoutis a webVR app that is accessible from any device such as your smartphone or computer, but best experienced through a VR headset. Once you've entered your virtual living room - an incredible hangout space filled with art, matte black walls, and huge windows overlooking an amazing lake - you'll take need to take a selfie in order to create your avatar.
Hello Product Hunt people! I'm super excited to share Couch Live with this community. Couch Live is a virtual living room for watching TV with your friends. I built the app to be able to spend more time with far away family and friends - albeit virtual time together. That being the goal, there are a couple needs I set out to satisfy: - I wanted it to be ridiculously easy for my friends to join my room no matter what device they're on. - I wanted the TV viewing experience to be really enjoyable on any device. - I wanted to see my friend's actual faces - not some ridiculous cartoon avatar they created to represent themselves. - I wanted it to be simple to setup a room and screenshare into it. So here are some of the unique features that came from trying to satisfy those needs: - A minimalistic user interface that is identical in VR and on non-VR screens. - The app is entirely web-based, so my friends don't have to download anything and they can join from any device by simply clicking a link that I send them. I don't even have to download anything to stream my desktop, or camera into the room. - Realistic 3D avatars are generated from selfies. - The viewing experience is as almost as good on non-VR screens as it is in VR. If you turn your phone into landscape mode the video goes fullscreen and you can still talk to everyone in the room. I hope you'll check it out, and tell me about the experience. I'm happy to answer any questions here, or in couch.live !
