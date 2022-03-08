We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Cosmos Video 3.0

Cosmos Video 3.0

A meetings tool to create visibility & a sense of belonging

#1 Product of the DayToday
Cosmos is a meetings tool designed for remote teams.
All meetings across your team happen on a single link allowing you to create visibility in your organization.
Express your personality, hangout and have fun in an immersive virtual world.
Embed
Featured
Have you used Cosmos Video 3.0?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.