Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Cosmos Video 3.0
Cosmos Video 3.0
A meetings tool to create visibility & a sense of belonging
🏷 Free Options
Productivity
+ 2
#1 Product of the Day
Today
Cosmos is a meetings tool designed for remote teams.
All meetings across your team happen on a single link allowing you to create visibility in your organization.
Express your personality, hangout and have fun in an immersive virtual world.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
17m ago
Have you used Cosmos Video 3.0?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review