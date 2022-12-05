Products
This is the latest launch from Copilot
See Copilot’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Copilot for macOS
Copilot for macOS
Let’s do money better
Visit
Upvote 2
2 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The best-in-class Editor’s Choice personal finance iOS app is now available as a native app on the Mac. Copilot aggregates all of your finances in one place to make it really easy to track your spending, investments, and net worth.
Launched in
Mac
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
by
Copilot
About this launch
Copilot
Supercharge your finances with insights you won't get from your bank
21
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Copilot for macOS by
Copilot
was hunted by
Lenny Rachitsky
in
Mac
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Andres Ugarte
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Copilot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2020.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#79
Report