Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andres Ugarte
Maker
Hi everyone! I’m Andres, the founder of Copilot 👋 With Gabriel we're very happy to announce that Copilot for iOS is finally available in the App Store. It's been a journey of over a year of hard work, and we can't wait to hear what you all think! I started Copilot because I was frustrated and fed up with the limitations of existing personal finance apps. We have complex tools to understand data related to so many aspects of our lives, but when it comes to making sense of our financial data we're still stuck with Mint. So at the end of 2018, I left my job at Google and I built a rough prototype that I forced my friends to use. More than a year later, and after beta testing it with more than a thousand users, we're finally ready to take the next step and launch publicly! Now, to the main features of the app: 🤖 Automatic categorization and tracking. Transactions are organized automatically so they’re as easy to search, sort, and filter as your email inbox. The app uses crowdsourced feedback to continuously improve the experience for everyone who uses it. 🏦 All your accounts in one place. Copilot keeps track of all your bank, credit, and investment accounts so you don’t have to– just link them once and we’ll take care of the rest. 🔁 Subscriptions detection and tracking. Copilot analyzes your transactions and finds most, if not all, of your monthly subscriptions and bills. This helps you understand and track your monthly obligations. 🚘 You’re in the driver’s seat. Choose exactly which notifications you want to receive. Create custom budget categories and name them whatever you want (emojis included!). Any adjustments you want to make are a simple swipe or tap away. The app is currently available in the App Store for $2.99 a month. To get your first month free simply use the invite code FREEPH 🎟 If you're on your phone you can get the code auto-applied when you follow this link: https://copilot.money/link/2SDDp... If you’d like to learn more, we're at https://copilot.money We’d love to hear what you think!
UpvoteShare