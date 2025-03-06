Launches
Home
Product
Cooler
Cooler
Podcasts are better together
Visit
Upvote 76
Podcasts are great, but they are even better together! Cooler is making podcasting fun, social, and interactive— with comments, reactions, leaderboards, streaks and shareable clips of your favorite moments.
Free
Launch tags:
Social Media
•
Entertainment
•
Community
Interactive
Central
About this launch
Cooler
Listen to podcasts....together!
76
Points
6
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Cooler by
Cooler
was hunted by
Mike Su
in
Social Media
,
Entertainment
,
Community
. Made by
Mike Su
,
Giórgenes Gelatti
,
Ajmal Salim
,
Joseph Landon
and
Ale Quintero
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
Cooler
is not rated yet. This is Cooler's first launch.