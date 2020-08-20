Content Planner by Canva

discussion
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! We're super excited to be taking Canva's marketing features one step further with the launch of our Content Planner which will empower marketers and small businesses to plan, design, and schedule their content directly from the Canva Editor to their favorite social media channels. Now you can plan your content in advance with thousands of social media templates ready to drop into our new Content Planner to help visualize all of your upcoming posts across multiple social channels. We know there has never been a more important time for sharing messages on social media, and we hope this new feature will go one step further in helping communities stay creative, connected, and together. If you have any questions about the product, feel free to post them below and @charlotte_norman and @mimanshagupta will get back to you!
It's continuously evolving — it's progress and upgrades and updates almost every month!
@tonsywonsy Thanks for the feedback, we have so many exciting things on the roadmap, we can't wait to share them with our community!
Pretty cool 👍
Amazing work! Very useful