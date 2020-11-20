Content Marketing for Drupal

discussion
Brik De Maeyer
Maker
co-founder storychief.io
Hi product lovers 😽 Want more traffic for your Drupal websites? you got it. We've worked hard on this and are proud to say that we are compatible with Drupal 7, 8, 9 and covered by the security advisory policy. Drupal is a top-notch tool and we just made it a lot better! Your blog posts may be great, but it's a pity if they can't be found by a larger audience or search engines. That's why we have integrated an SEO tool right within our editor. Increase your ranking in Google and improve the readability of your stories by applying real-time tips without any technical knowledge. Once your story is ready, you can publish it to multiple platforms with a single click, directly post it to all your social channels & trigger ambassadors/co-workers to re-share. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our cooler features (we think you'll love them all) are: 🤝 Approval & collaboration flow for articles and social posts ❤️ Collaborate on content without giving access to your Drupal website 👥 Trigger ambassadors/co-workers to re-share content 👩💻 Integrate content from your favorite tools right inside the editor 📆 Plan content in the Content Calendar 📈 Measure the ROI of your efforts Sign up for a free test account and send us your thoughts, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
Great work! Love the fact that I don't need to invite my copywriters to Drupal backend anymore!