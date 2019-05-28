Consent Manager by Metomic

Want to make your brand data ethical without degrading UX? Metomic's consent manager is the new way to ask users for cookie consent in a way that's beautifully designed, trustworthy, and compliant with privacy regulations around the world. For free.
The New Vocabulary: how we're wrong about 'consent'The conversation surrounding 'consent' in terms of data is dark and messy. Time to get a torch, I think. First thing's first: what do I even mean when I say 'data'? Let's just look at data as information. It could be information about yourself, about someone else, about the colour...
Looks like we broke the world - to the moon!🎵 Blue moon, you saw me standing alone with a trillion other humans 🎵 When Jeff Bezos woke up one morning and finally realised that we've accidentally spent many decades pounding the earth into toxic mulch, he did what any other sane multi-billionaire would do: he announced that we should...
Richard VibertMakerPro@richard_vibert · Cofounder of Metomic
Hey, we're Metomic 👋 We're helping online organisations put transparency at the heart of their brand's image to build trust with users. That's why we're building what we call the trust infrastructure for the internet - and no, that doesn't mean blockchain. It means a way for organisations to empower their users with transparency and control of data. The Metomic Consent Manager is the best way for any online organisation, charity, blog or side project to ask for data in a way that's beautifully designed and compliant with privacy regulations around the world. That starts with cookies, but it goes so much further than that. We'd love to have you with us onboard this journey towards an ethical online world. Your feedback is always welcome!
