This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 91 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Confidence
Confidence
An experimentation platform made with love at Spotify
Based on learnings from 10+ years about enabling experimentation at scale, Confidence makes it easy for teams to set up, run, coordinate, and analyze user tests — from simple A/B testing to the most complex use cases.
Launched in
Spotify
Analytics
A/B Testing
by
Spotify
Launch discussions
About this launch
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
Confidence by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Spotify
,
Analytics
,
A/B Testing
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
Spotify
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 805 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
