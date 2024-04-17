Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Condens
Condens

Condens

Supercharge your UX research analysis

Free Options
Condens is a centralized platform for storing, structuring, and analyzing user research data and sharing insights across your organization. It is scalable for enterprises, yet easy to use for small teams.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
UX Design
 by
Condens
Pump
Ad
Fastest way to save 60% on AWS for *FREE*
About this launch
Condens
Condens Supercharge your UX research analysis
0
reviews
23
followers
Condens by
Condens
was hunted by
Anna Kukushkina
in User Experience, SaaS, UX Design. Made by
Maximilian Hackenschmied
and
Alex Knoll
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
Condens
is not rated yet. This is Condens 's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-