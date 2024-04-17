Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Condens
Condens
Supercharge your UX research analysis
Visit
Upvote 23
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Condens is a centralized platform for storing, structuring, and analyzing user research data and sharing insights across your organization. It is scalable for enterprises, yet easy to use for small teams.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
UX Design
by
Condens
Pump
Ad
Fastest way to save 60% on AWS for *FREE*
About this launch
Condens
Supercharge your UX research analysis
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Condens by
Condens
was hunted by
Anna Kukushkina
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
UX Design
. Made by
Maximilian Hackenschmied
and
Alex Knoll
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
Condens
is not rated yet. This is Condens 's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report