  1. Home
  2.  → Company in a Box

Company in a Box

Startup idea to leads in one click with GPT-3

A/B Testing
Growth Hacking
Artificial Intell...
#3 Product of the DayToday
Company in a Box is a GPT-3 powered tool that creates compelling landing pages for your startup idea in seconds. Vet more ideas, focus on the ones that stick, and start collecting leads!
Coming soon: deploy ads & plug in your own Typeform waitlist.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Jasmine Wang
Maker
Cofounder of Copysmith
Hi there Product Hunt! We're excited & proud to share a product built specifically for makers in mind. We built Company In A Box with agile, fast-moving entrepreneurs and marketers in mind, people who like to create things that matter at speed. Now, you can validate your startup idea in minutes by creating and deploying a landing page in seconds, then testing it with an audience - and you can get the world as excited as you are the moment you come up with your next incredible idea. Simply enter a startup idea, and we generate a landing page that's already deployed to Netlify for you that you can share. Many thanks to our friends at Cruip for their beautiful templates! If you'd like to replicate your Company in a Box landing page exactly, simple download their free template here (https://github.com/cruip/open-re...). We do have a rate limit on the product right now due to usage guidelines, so please don't abuse it! We can write, build and deploy your landing page faster than you can make a cup of tea 🍵 What's next for this product: integrate your own form to collect leads, deploy to a custom domain, and deploy generated ads instantly to start validating ideas. If you're at a loss for what to put in, we've made a list of startup ideas for you to try out: https://www.notion.so/24-Startup... We'd love to see the pages you generate - if you tweet about them, tag us @ https://twitter.com/CompanyinaBoxHQ, and we'll retweet you! Here are some examples: https://kind-bassi-93093f.netlif..., https://hardcore-aryabhata-9ae5e... P.S. if the logo looks familiar, it's because this is a project made in collaboration with Copysmith, which we launched on Product Hunt almost 8 weeks ago! Head to www.copysmith.ai to sign up for a free trial & to be the first to hear when this end to end workflow of starting a company is up! In addition to landing pages, we help you generate ads, product descriptions, and as of yesterday, blog posts!
Share
Kevin Shah
Maker
This was an incredibly fun project to build and we really hope this makes it easy for all the makers out there to test out their ideas!
Share
Erbil Yaman
Maker
Founder @ teamble
@jasmine_wang As a non-technical founder who spent a ton of time and effort with landing pages and building copy, very excited to be part of this incredible team launching Company in a Box! The power GPT-3 is incredible and we think you will love playing around with Company in a Box. To second Jasmine, this is just scratching the surface of what we can do with AI in this domain and there are so many paths we can take this product to: from A/B testing to lead generation... Please give it a try and give us your feedback!
Share
Porush Puri
Co-Founder - Deviation Apps | Podcaster
@jasmine_wang A big fan of your work! Looking forward to using it! Congratulations on your Launch!!!
Share
Vein Kong
Maker
hi
A fun project and great team to work with. We really hope that it'll allow people to easily test out their ideas in the early stages.
Share
Brian Gustay tasty 👅
omfg this is hilarious hell yea guys i'm having a blast
Share
Anna Wang
Maker
Copysmith
@brian_gu 👀 show us some of your generations!
Share
Brian Gustay tasty 👅
@brian_gu @annawang457 getting `undefined` on every generation attempt now!!
Share
Brian Gustay tasty 👅
@brian_gu @annawang457 please assist there are so many start ups i want to make ,,
Share
Anna Wang
Maker
Copysmith
@brian_gu @annawang457 We just hit a quote on netlify due to high volume! Fixing ASAP :)
Share
Team CopysmithMagical content marketing.
@brian_gu @annawang457 Should be fixed now :)
Share
Wilco de Kreij
CEO UpViral & Connectio
I'm getting 'undefined' on every attempt?
Share
Anna Wang
Maker
Copysmith
@emarky Hi Wilco! We’re receiving a request every second, exceeding our rate quota — working on resolving this. I’ll let you know once it’s fixed!
Share
Team CopysmithMagical content marketing.
@emarky Should be fixed now :)
Share
TomBuilding usebolt.io
This is amazing. I can think of so many potentials for this type of technology. Maybe it's time for me to explore GPT-3?
Share