Company in a Box
Startup idea to leads in one click with GPT-3
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jasmine Wang
Maker
Cofounder of Copysmith
Hi there Product Hunt! We're excited & proud to share a product built specifically for makers in mind. We built Company In A Box with agile, fast-moving entrepreneurs and marketers in mind, people who like to create things that matter at speed. Now, you can validate your startup idea in minutes by creating and deploying a landing page in seconds, then testing it with an audience - and you can get the world as excited as you are the moment you come up with your next incredible idea. Simply enter a startup idea, and we generate a landing page that's already deployed to Netlify for you that you can share. Many thanks to our friends at Cruip for their beautiful templates! If you'd like to replicate your Company in a Box landing page exactly, simple download their free template here (https://github.com/cruip/open-re...). We do have a rate limit on the product right now due to usage guidelines, so please don't abuse it! We can write, build and deploy your landing page faster than you can make a cup of tea 🍵 What's next for this product: integrate your own form to collect leads, deploy to a custom domain, and deploy generated ads instantly to start validating ideas. If you're at a loss for what to put in, we've made a list of startup ideas for you to try out: https://www.notion.so/24-Startup... We'd love to see the pages you generate - if you tweet about them, tag us @ https://twitter.com/CompanyinaBoxHQ, and we'll retweet you! Here are some examples: https://kind-bassi-93093f.netlif..., https://hardcore-aryabhata-9ae5e... P.S. if the logo looks familiar, it's because this is a project made in collaboration with Copysmith, which we launched on Product Hunt almost 8 weeks ago! Head to www.copysmith.ai to sign up for a free trial & to be the first to hear when this end to end workflow of starting a company is up! In addition to landing pages, we help you generate ads, product descriptions, and as of yesterday, blog posts!
Share
This was an incredibly fun project to build and we really hope this makes it easy for all the makers out there to test out their ideas!
@jasmine_wang As a non-technical founder who spent a ton of time and effort with landing pages and building copy, very excited to be part of this incredible team launching Company in a Box! The power GPT-3 is incredible and we think you will love playing around with Company in a Box. To second Jasmine, this is just scratching the surface of what we can do with AI in this domain and there are so many paths we can take this product to: from A/B testing to lead generation... Please give it a try and give us your feedback!
@jasmine_wang A big fan of your work! Looking forward to using it! Congratulations on your Launch!!!
@brian_gu @annawang457 getting `undefined` on every generation attempt now!!
@brian_gu @annawang457 please assist there are so many start ups i want to make ,,
@brian_gu @annawang457 We just hit a quote on netlify due to high volume! Fixing ASAP :)
@brian_gu @annawang457 Should be fixed now :)
I'm getting 'undefined' on every attempt?