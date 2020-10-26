discussion
Anna Wang
MakerCopysmith
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're a team of engineers, researchers, and writers working to make content marketing magical. Whether you're a bootstrapping startup or a marketing agency, you know the importance of creating great copy. We're seeing an inflection point in the ability of natural language processing to communicate clearly and expressively, and we want to democratize these advancements. Copysmith will help you quickly and efficiently brainstorm copy. Beyond its usefulness, early users have told us that it feels like magic ✨ Currently, you can generate: - Google ads (rendered like they'd look on Google) - Facebook ads (rendered like they'd look on Facebook) - Product descriptions - Taglines Soon: - Amazon ads - Instagram ads - Landing page variants - SEO Metatags - Longer-form content, including sales emails and blog posts - Collaborative functionality, export to CSV - Integrations with Shopify, Google/FB Ads Manager, Wordpress Your first 100 generations are free, no credit card required. We have a special discount of 50% off our already-affordable tiers (coming in at $19/month and $59/month for the most common usage tiers) for our first 50 paying users from Product Hunt with the code PRODUCTHUNT50 ✨ Join our Copysmith Community Slack (https://join.slack.com/t/copysmi...) for early adopters to exchange tips and tricks and give feedback to our team. We read every single message! ⚡
Phoebe YaoFounder @ Pareto
Congrats!! Looks incredible and can’t wait to try it.
Anna Wang
MakerCopysmith
@phoebexyao Thanks Phoebe! :) PRODUCTHUNT50 is both an access + discount code! Would love to see your favourite generations :)
Kaixi Yang
damn, this looks magical. excited to see how this changes the game!
Anna Wang
MakerCopysmith
@schweigh thanks Kaixi! Magical is what we're going for. Please share your favourite generations with us :)
Dave Fontenot
Founder, HackMatch
Have known Jasmine for a while now and been blow away by the stuff she and her friends have been building. It’s like magic. Excited to see where this goes.
Jasmine Wang
MakerFormerly @OpenAI
@davefontenot Thanks so much Dave! :)
Nataliya VlasovaContent marketer & UX copywriter
Looks really useful! Good luck, guys, hope to use your service in the future :)
