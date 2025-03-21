Launches
Comp AI - Get SOC 2, ISO 27001 & GDPR
Comp AI - Get SOC 2, ISO 27001 & GDPR
The Open Source Vanta & Drata Alternative
Upvote 123
The Open Source Drata & Vanta alternative that does everything you need to get compliant with frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001 & GDPR - in weeks, not months.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Security
Lewis Carhart
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Security
Lewis Carhart
Mariano Fuentes
Claudio Fuentes
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
