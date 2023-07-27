Products
This is the latest launch from Threado
See Threado’s 11 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Community Benchmark Report ’23
Community Benchmark Report ’23
Get insights from 800+ communities across 6 sectors
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stop second-guessing your community's performance! Get an industry-grade benchmark report and actionable suggestions for improvement. Based on insights from 800+ communities across 6 key sectors. Try it for free!
Launched in
Web App
SaaS
Community
by
Threado
Workstreams.ai
An intuitive workflow management app
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Threado
Your community co-pilot
57
reviews
1.4K
followers
Follow for updates
Community Benchmark Report ’23 by
Threado
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Web App
,
SaaS
,
Community
. Made by
Sharath Kuruganty
,
Srishti Agarwal
,
Shalini Nair Tekwani
,
Pramod Rao
,
Priyanshu Anand
and
Nitesh Arora
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Threado
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 54 users. It first launched on November 23rd, 2021.
Report