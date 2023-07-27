Products
This is the latest launch from Threado
See Threado’s 11 previous launches
Community Benchmark Report ’23

Get insights from 800+ communities across 6 sectors

Free
Stop second-guessing your community's performance! Get an industry-grade benchmark report and actionable suggestions for improvement. Based on insights from 800+ communities across 6 key sectors. Try it for free!
Launched in
Web App
SaaS
Community
 by
Threado
About this launch
Threado
ThreadoYour community co-pilot
57reviews
1.4K
followers
Community Benchmark Report ’23 by
Threado
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Web App, SaaS, Community. Made by
Sharath Kuruganty
,
Srishti Agarwal
,
Shalini Nair Tekwani
,
Pramod Rao
,
Priyanshu Anand
and
Nitesh Arora
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Threado
is rated 4.9/5 by 54 users. It first launched on November 23rd, 2021.
