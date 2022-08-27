Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Threado
See Threado’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Community Automation Templates - Threado
Community Automation Templates - Threado
Best-performing automations for high community engagement
Visit
Upvote 176
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Threado community automation templates is a hand-picked collection of
best performing templates
from
thousands of workflows analyzed for community engagement
.
Recreate
,
duplicate
or
automate
critical workflows for your community
in a few seconds
.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Community
by
Threado
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Threado
The command center for community builders
52
reviews
1.0K
followers
Follow for updates
Community Automation Templates - Threado by
Threado
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Community
. Made by
Michael Novotny
,
Shalini Nair Tekwani
,
Srishti Agarwal
,
Darshana Sahu
,
Priyanshu Anand
,
Sharath Kuruganty
,
Nitesh Arora
and
Pramod Rao
. Featured on August 29th, 2022.
Threado
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 49 users. It first launched on November 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
176
Comments
54
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#7
Report