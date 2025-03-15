This is a launch from Cohere See 2 previous launches

Command A Cohere's Most Performant Model for the Enterprise Visit Upvote 69

Command A is Cohere's most performant model to date, excelling at real world enterprise tasks including tool use, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), agents, and multilingual use cases. At 111B parameters, Command A has a context length of 256K.

Meet the team Show more Show more