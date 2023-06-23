Get app
Collabwriting 2.0

Highlight - share - collaborate, 3 steps to build knowledge

Collabwriting helps you highlight, comment and collaborate directly on web pages and PDFs (now with a Kindle integration too). 📑 Add your own insights, share what you found in seconds, and never have 20 open tabs and 15 random links in your chat again.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're live on AppSumo, for 39$ you can get a lifetime deal for Collabwriting PRO! Our team would appreciate any feedback on new functionalities, the way we explain them, and suggestions on what you'd like to see next."

Collabwriting 2.0
Collabwriting
was hunted by
Sandra Idjoski
Made by
Gordana Laskovic
,
Nemanja Trtica
,
Paul Lukic
,
Sandra Idjoski
and
Ivan Ralic
Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Collabwriting
Collabwriting first launched on July 31st, 2022.
