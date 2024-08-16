  • Subscribe
    Find ready-to-buy leads + sound relevant with AI

    Find who need your product right now, by spotting buying signals hidden in job posts, news, LinkedIn, and other public sources with AI, and suggests relevant messaging to stand out. Start booking 3x meetings without adding SDRs.
    Sales
    Marketing
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Xiaohan Shen
    in Sales, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Xiaohan Shen
    . Featured on August 19th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Coldreach (YC W23)'s first launch.
