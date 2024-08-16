Launches
Coldreach (YC W23)
Coldreach (YC W23)
Find ready-to-buy leads + sound relevant with AI
Find who need your product right now, by spotting buying signals hidden in job posts, news, LinkedIn, and other public sources with AI, and suggests relevant messaging to stand out. Start booking 3x meetings without adding SDRs.
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Coldreach (YC W23)
About this launch
Coldreach (YC W23)
Find ready-to-buy leads + Sound relevant with AI
Coldreach (YC W23)
Coldreach (YC W23)
Xiaohan Shen
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Xiaohan Shen
Featured on August 19th, 2024.
Coldreach (YC W23)
is not rated yet. This is Coldreach (YC W23)'s first launch.
