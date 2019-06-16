Coherence Pro 2 for macOS

Reviews
Binyamin Goldman
Hey Hunters! Today, we're really excited to share Coherence Pro 2, the next major update to our Coherence product. The new update is the largest in the apps history, and includes a beautiful and powerful redesign, a significantly improved backend, support for browser designation, improved extension/profile support, bulk mode, new app modes, and more! Our favorite new feature is the multi-tabbed function, which allows you to create customized workspaces that always open the same designated sites in an isolated environment. We hope you give it a shot and enjoy it as much as we have internally and with our initial testers. Here's five free licenses for the first lucky hunters! If you miss out - there's always a free trial available on the site and for the next 24 hours, hunters can save 30% using the code 'ProductHunt' at checkout. id988365760399uks id325590694928uks id929166059708uks id418070872919uks id780869385367uks
