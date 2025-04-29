Launches
Cnify
🥱 Your shadcn app looks boring? 😣 Struggle to make it outstanding? 🌅 Upload any image and instantly get a ShadCN theme that matches its vibe. ✅ No design skills needed ✅ Free tier included - just give it a shot!
Design Tools
SaaS
Developer Tools
About this launch
Cnify by
was hunted by
webpnk
in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
webpnk
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Cnify's first launch.