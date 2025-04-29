Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Cnify
Cnify

Cnify

Style your shadcn app with a single image
🥱 Your shadcn app looks boring? 😣 Struggle to make it outstanding? 🌅 Upload any image and instantly get a ShadCN theme that matches its vibe. ✅ No design skills needed ✅ Free tier included - just give it a shot!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsSaaSDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

Cnify gallery image
Cnify gallery image
Cnify gallery image
Cnify gallery image
Cnify gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Cnify
Cnify
Style your shadcn app with a single image
64
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cnify by
Cnify
was hunted by
webpnk
in Design Tools, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
webpnk
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
Cnify
is not rated yet. This is Cnify's first launch.