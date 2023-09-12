Products
Home
→
Product
→
CmdKay
CmdKay
Give your browser superpowers, using GPT
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bring the powers of ChatGPT everywhere you go on the internet. Get lightning quick responses to questions about the current webpage by using the Cmd/Ctrl+K shortcut.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
CmdKay
About this launch
CmdKay
Give your browser superpowers, using GPT
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
CmdKay by
CmdKay
was hunted by
Channy Hong
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Channy Hong
and
Ike Jin Park
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
CmdKay
is not rated yet. This is CmdKay's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report