This is the latest launch from Cloudflare
Cloudflare R2
Zero data transfer fees object storage
R2 gives developers object storage, without the egress fees. The service includes S3-compatible API and automatic regions. Storage is priced at $0.015 / GB, per month.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Cloudflare
About this launch
Cloudflare
The Internet Security, Performance, and Reliability company
Cloudflare R2 by
Cloudflare
was hunted by
Alexander Isora 🦄
in
Developer Tools
. Featured on November 4th, 2022.
Cloudflare
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2014.
