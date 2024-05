Microsoft Azure 1,051 upvotes

Microsoft has Startup Hub, which is supporting startups with free credits. It was great opportunity to use azure for our needs.

Cloudflare 1,703 upvotes

We are using Cloudflare great products, which are making our product fast and secure.

Sentry 875 upvotes

Sentry is offering free tier which we are using for our product to track errors, great tool so far.