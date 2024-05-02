Launches
EchoDuck
Share files privately from anywhere

Free Options
EchoDuck lets you share static websites and large files directly from your laptop. No installs, no uploads, no tracking! Just an ad-hoc, private Static Web Server with the click of a button.
About this launch
EchoDuck by
EchoDuck
was hunted by
Mark Jivko
in Anonymous, Developer Tools, Hacking. Made by
Mark Jivko
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is EchoDuck's first launch.
