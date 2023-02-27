Products
This is the latest launch from Closely
See Closely’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Closely Surfer
Ranked #12 for today
Closely Surfer
Scrape and export contacts from Linkedin
Visit
Upvote 26
-50% on any plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Boost your cold outreach success! Export LinkedIn searches as CSVs enriched with contact details (emails, socials, phone). Reach out or follow up with prospects anywhere.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Growth Hacking
,
LinkedIn
by
Closely
About this launch
Closely
Turn LinkedIn Into a CRM and Put All Outreach on Autopilot
32
reviews
686
followers
Follow for updates
Closely Surfer by
Closely
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Social Media
,
Growth Hacking
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Nikita Delyukin
,
Maria Yermolenko
and
Alexander Chernikov
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Closely
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on June 30th, 2022.
Upvotes
26
Comments
24
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#219
Report