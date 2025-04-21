Launches
Clicky Signature
Clicky Signature
Animated HTML email signatures with 1 click
Clicky Signature lets you create stunning animated HTML signatures in seconds — no design skills needed. Boost replies, impress contacts, and bring your emails to life with clean motion and smart branding.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Email
•
Email Marketing
•
Marketing
80% OFF FOREVER
Meet the team
About this launch
Clicky Signature
Animated HTML Email Signatures with 1 click.
69
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Clicky Signature by
Clicky Signature
was hunted by
Rafael Caveda
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Rafael Caveda
,
Jawad Ashraf
and
Miguel Garcia
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
Clicky Signature
is not rated yet. This is Clicky Signature's first launch.