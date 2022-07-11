Products
Clerk for Microsoft Teams
Ranked #1 for today
Clerk for Microsoft Teams
SMS and voice for Microsoft Teams
Stay connected with your customers using voice and SMS in Microsoft Teams. Bring your existing phone number or activate a new one in seconds. Share MFA codes securely, confirm appointments, and call customers, the possibilities are endless.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Customer Communication
by
Clerk - SMS for Slack
About this launch
Clerk - SMS for Slack
Send and receive SMS in Slack
911
reviews
131
followers
Follow for updates
Clerk for Microsoft Teams by
Clerk - SMS for Slack
was hunted by
Igor Boshoer
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Igor Boshoer
,
Will Chertoff
and
Alexander Haque
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
Clerk - SMS for Slack
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 898 users. It first launched on February 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
111
Comments
37
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#10
