Clearmind

Personalised AI therapy for all

Explore the future of therapy with Clearmind. Our AI provides mood-based recommendations, real-time meditation, actionable to-dos, and mental health tracking, redefining AI therapy for a healthier & happier life.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
 by
Clearmind
About this launch
Clearmind: Personalised AI Therapy for All
86
Clearmind by
Clearmind
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Geetika Kapoor
,
Rachit Khurana
and
Anika Beri
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Clearmind
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Clearmind's first launch.
