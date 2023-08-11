Products
Home
→
Product
→
ClaudIA
ClaudIA
Lifelike AI tailored for customer service
Say hello to ClaudIA: an AI bot designed to dramatically reduce your customer service load. No setup needed. She learns from FAQs and interactions. Already integrated with major helpdesks.
Launched in
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
ClaudIA
ClaudIA
A GPT-4 bot designed for customer support
ClaudIA by
ClaudIA
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Ian Kraskoff
and
Bruno Cecatto
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
ClaudIA
is not rated yet. This is ClaudIA's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
