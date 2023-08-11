Products
ClaudIA

ClaudIA

Lifelike AI tailored for customer service

Say hello to ClaudIA: an AI bot designed to dramatically reduce your customer service load. No setup needed. She learns from FAQs and interactions. Already integrated with major helpdesks.
Launched in
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
ClaudIA
About this launch
ClaudIA
ClaudIA by
ClaudIA
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Customer Success, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Ian Kraskoff
and
Bruno Cecatto
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
ClaudIA
is not rated yet. This is ClaudIA's first launch.
