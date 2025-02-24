This is a launch from Anthropic See 4 previous launches

Claude Code and Claude 3.7 Sonnet

It's a hybrid reasoning model, producing near-instant responses or extended, step-by-step thinking. One model, two ways to think. We’re also releasing an agentic coding tool: Claude Code.

