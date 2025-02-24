Subscribe
Claude Code and Claude 3.7 Sonnet

Our most intelligent model to date
It's a hybrid reasoning model, producing near-instant responses or extended, step-by-step thinking. One model, two ways to think. We’re also releasing an agentic coding tool: Claude Code.
About this launch
Anthropic
Anthropic
Anthropic AI
Claude Code and Claude 3.7 Sonnet by
Anthropic
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Anthropic
is rated 4.8/5 by 5 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.