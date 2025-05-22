Subscribe
This is a launch from Integrations From Anthropic
Claude 4

Anthropic's next leap in coding, reasoning & AI agents
Anthropic's Claude 4 models, Opus 4 & Sonnet 4, set new AI benchmarks in coding, reasoning & agents. Both feature extended thinking with tool use & improved memory.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Meet the team

About this launch
Integrations From Anthropic
Claude can now connect to your world
Claude 4 by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Kevin Garcia
Kyle Turman
Scott White
Ephraim Tekle
Mike Krieger
Brooke DeWitt
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
Integrations From Anthropic
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 2nd, 2025.