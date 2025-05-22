Launches
Home
Product
Claude 4
Integrations From Anthropic
See 1 previous launch
Claude 4
Anthropic's next leap in coding, reasoning & AI agents
Anthropic's Claude 4 models, Opus 4 & Sonnet 4, set new AI benchmarks in coding, reasoning & agents. Both feature extended thinking with tool use & improved memory.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Integrations From Anthropic
Claude can now connect to your world
Claude 4 by
Integrations From Anthropic
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Mike Krieger
and
Brooke DeWitt
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
Integrations From Anthropic
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 2nd, 2025.