  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Cipheroji
    Cipheroji

    Cipheroji

    Encrypting text to emoji

    Free Options
    Cipheroji is a unique and fun way to encrypt your text. Transform your text into a series of emojis, providing an extra layer of encryption to keep your communications private and secure with the most reliable AES-256 encryption.
    Launched in
    iOS
    Privacy
    Encryption
     by
    Cipheroji
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    GitHub
    Sketch
    Xcode 16
    About this launch
    Cipheroji
    CipherojiEncrypting text to emoji
    0
    reviews
    49
    followers
    Cipheroji by
    Cipheroji
    was hunted by
    Sergey Kushner
    in iOS, Privacy, Encryption. Made by
    Sergey Kushner
    . Featured on September 6th, 2024.
    Cipheroji
    is not rated yet. This is Cipheroji's first launch.
    Upvotes
    38
    Vote chart
    Comments
    24
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -