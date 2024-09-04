Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cipheroji
Cipheroji
Encrypting text to emoji
Visit
Upvote 38
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Cipheroji is a unique and fun way to encrypt your text. Transform your text into a series of emojis, providing an extra layer of encryption to keep your communications private and secure with the most reliable AES-256 encryption.
Launched in
iOS
Privacy
Encryption
by
Cipheroji
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Cipheroji
Encrypting text to emoji
0
reviews
49
followers
Follow for updates
Cipheroji by
Cipheroji
was hunted by
Sergey Kushner
in
iOS
,
Privacy
,
Encryption
. Made by
Sergey Kushner
. Featured on September 6th, 2024.
Cipheroji
is not rated yet. This is Cipheroji's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
24
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report