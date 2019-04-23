You invest a lot to acquire new customers, make them signup and add your JS snippet to their website - that's amazing!!! But, what if they removed it 5 minutes later? You lost them and you didn't even know that. Let's shed some light on users who churn!
Yosi DahanMaker@yosid · Co-Founder & CEO @ ProveSource
Hi all! 👋 Let's keep it short. We've been working on ChurnKit for the last few months as an internal tool at ProveSource, to find out who has removed our javascript code from their website - to collect their feedback. You invest in acquiring new users, you make them signup and try your product by adding your code to their website - that's a lot of dollars spent. But then, 10 days later you find out your product is no longer installed on their website. Such a waste! 😞 We managed to recover 22% of the total uninstalls + collect valuable feedback since we started using ChurnKit internally. 🔥🔥 That's why we have decided to launch it as a tool - to help other companies reduce churn and convert more free/trial users to paid. If your product or service involves adding a small snippet to a website to make it work, you MUST give ChurnKit a try.
