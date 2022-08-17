Products
Chptr
Ranked #1 for today
Chptr
A place for communities to remember lost loved ones
When someone dies, people that love them come together. Chptr is a place for communities to gather, share memories, and create lasting tributes to their loved ones.

Launched in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
+4 by
Chptr
About this launch
Chptr
A place for communities to remember lost loved ones
Chptr by
Chptr
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
shuvojit dev
,
Kyle LaMar
,
Ana Silvestrini
,
Agustina Leiva
,
Macarena Santos
,
Rehan Choudhry
,
Ingrid Blakey
,
Lucy Arnold
,
Caitlin Healy
,
Jake Spracher
,
Tomas Piaggio
,
Juan Manuel Silveira
,
Juan Casanova Ltaif
,
Vera Imparatta
,
Gonzalo Gauto
and
Igor Savelev
Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Chptr
is not rated yet. This is Chptr's first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
15
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#64
