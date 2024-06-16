Launches
Choosy Chat
Choosy Chat
Compare LLMs, avoid hallucinations & save time
Tired of unreliable AI responses? Choosy lets you compare multiple LLMs side-by-side, detect hallucinations, and save time by consolidating your searches. Choosy Chat asks your question to all 3 frontier LLMs and picks the best answer.
Choosy Chat
About this launch
Choosy Chat
Chooses the best answer from the top 3 AIs.
Choosy Chat by
Choosy Chat
was hunted by
Gabor Cselle
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alan Yang
,
Lautaro Pereyra
and
Gabor Cselle
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
Choosy Chat
is not rated yet. This is Choosy Chat's first launch.
