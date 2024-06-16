Launches
Choosy Chat

Compare LLMs, avoid hallucinations & save time

Free Options
Tired of unreliable AI responses? Choosy lets you compare multiple LLMs side-by-side, detect hallucinations, and save time by consolidating your searches. Choosy Chat asks your question to all 3 frontier LLMs and picks the best answer.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Choosy Chat
About this launch
Choosy Chat by
Choosy Chat
was hunted by
Gabor Cselle
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alan Yang
,
Lautaro Pereyra
and
Gabor Cselle
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
