Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
chatWise
chatWise
Turn content into cash fast
Visit
Upvote 56
chatWise is the easiest way to monetize your expertise. You simply upload your content and the app instantly creates an AI-powered chatbot that others can subscribe to and learn from.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
chatWise
Turn your knowledge into a cash-making chatbot
Follow
56
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
chatWise by
chatWise
was hunted by
Julia Zakharova
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Tasos V
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
chatWise
is not rated yet. This is chatWise's first launch.