Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT for Slack
ChatGPT for Slack
Bounce ideas and get answers quickly from ChatGPT in Slack
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
There's nothing worse than feeling stuck. Get unstuck fast by bouncing ideas, generating first drafts, getting instant answers to any question, and so much more using ChatGPT for Slack.
Launched in
Slack
,
Bots
by
ChatGPT for Slack
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Welcome!"
The makers of ChatGPT for Slack
About this launch
ChatGPT for Slack
Bounce ideas and get answers quickly from ChatGPT in Slack
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
ChatGPT for Slack by
ChatGPT for Slack
was hunted by
Charlie O'Hara
in
Slack
,
Bots
. Made by
Charlie O'Hara
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
ChatGPT for Slack
is not rated yet. This is ChatGPT for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#25
Report