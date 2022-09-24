Products
This is the latest launch from Chartbrew
See Chartbrew’s previous launch →
Ranked #9 for today
Chartbrew v2
Visualize data from all your data sources in one place
Stats
Chartbrew is an open source platform where you can query all your data sources to create and share interactive client reports for your team and other stakeholders.
V2 comes with lots of new features, a redesigned UI, and a fresh new logo ☕️
Launched in
Open Source
,
Business Intelligence
,
Data Visualization
by
Chartbrew
About this launch
Chartbrew
One dashboard to view, create and share your data
Chartbrew v2 by
Chartbrew
was hunted by
Razvan Ilin
in
Open Source
,
Business Intelligence
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Razvan Ilin
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Chartbrew
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on November 23rd, 2020.
