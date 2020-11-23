discussion
Hey Product Hunters 🙋♂️ Raz here, the founder of Chartbrew, bringing you the version 1 that has been in the works since summer of 2018. As you can guess, a lot of work and keyboard bashing was involved to take Chartbrew to this stage and I'm really excited to finally reach the V1 milestone! Ok, ok...but what's this thing called Chartbrew? Chartbrew is a visualization platform which allows you to gather all your data from databases or any other services you are using (e.g. Stripe) and monitor it in a single dashboard. Say bye-bye to scattered data 👋 Major features at a glance: 🔌 APIs and database connection support 💻 Built-in query and API requests builders 🎨 Chart builder with a lot of customization support 🔬 Smart data filters that know about your data ✨ Auto-update support to keep the charts fresh 📡 Chart embedding support - spice up your blog or site with live data 📢 Public dashboard support #openstartup 👩💻 Open-source, perfect for self-hosting enthusiasts Jump right in and give Chartbrew a try for free - https://chartbrew.com More than 200 people have tried Chartbrew so far and I'm grateful to every single one of them for the feedback I received along the way. Chartbrew also has a growing community on Discord that is built around the open-source nature of the project. Feel free to join here: https://discord.gg/KwGEbFk To celebrate the launch, I'm offering 50% lifetime discount until 1st of December. All you need to do is subscribe to any of the plans during this timeframe and your lifetime discount will be applied to all future payments. See you in the comments! Cheers, Raz
Congratulations Raz!! 🎉 Amazing to see the whole growth and building of Chartbrew happening here in Bali. I've been using Chartbrew to visualize charts for my clients. Super happy with the MongoDB options where I can simply plugin my link, write the query and get a chart super quickly in return!
@dannypostmaa Thanks Danny! Couldn't launch this quick without the inspiration around me though 😎 So double-thanks!
Congrats @razvanilin Looks like leap up from the initial version.
Wow, it has really come along way since you first showed it to me! Congrats!
Hey @_jeffkelley_ 👋 I had plenty of time to revisit the drawing board and pave the way to this version. We should catch up soon!
@razvanilin Congrats on the launch! Bali indie hackers are making the best products!
@razvanilin Many thanks @guar47 😁 Maybe there's something to do with the smoothie bowls 🤔