Changelog for Intercom

Beamer is a changelog and notification center that lets you announce new features, product updates, special offers and more.
With this new Intercom app you can display your product updates in Intercom Messenger. Get more user engagement and reduce churn.
Mariano Rodriguez ColombelliMaker@mariano_rodriguez_colombelli · Beamer, Hibox & Joincube creator
Hi Product Hunt! Many of our users were asking for a way to announce their new features and latest product updates in Intercom - but in a less intrusive way than sending a message. That's why we built this new Intercom app. Hope you like it! Please let us know any feedback :)
