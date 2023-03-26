Products
Home
→
Product
→
Changelog by Producter
Changelog by Producter
Keep your users and stakeholders in the loop 📣
Visit
Upvote 41
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Producter is a product management software for customer-centric product teams. Alongside with Feedback, Task, Documentation Modules, User Portal and Product Dashboard, now we are excited to launch Producter’s Changelog module 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Producter
About this launch
Producter
Product Management Tool for customer-centric SaaS startups
6
reviews
841
followers
Follow for updates
Changelog by Producter by
Producter
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Samet from producter.co
,
Eren Gündüz
,
Batuhan Cebi
,
Ferhan Gül
,
Rıfat Tüfekçi
,
Kerim Tuncer
,
Fatih Aksoy
,
Ahmet Rıdvan Çağlar
,
Doğukan Özdemir
,
Ozan Tekin
and
Merve from producter.co
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Producter
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on November 17th, 2022.
Upvotes
41
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report