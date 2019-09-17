Deals
CBD Sleep Gummies by Casper
Casper's latest product to help you sleep is CBD gummies
Health and Fitness
We're always dreaming up new ways to help you sleep better, because sometimes it takes more than a great mattress to get there. Enter new CBD Sleep Gummies, the latest step in our quest to bring sound sleep to everyone who needs it.
Featured
7 minutes ago
Casper has created CBD gummies in partnership with Plus
That's right: Mattress startup Casper is launching its own version of CBD-infused gummies, created in partnership with edibles company Plus. This is just the latest in Casper's efforts to expand beyond mattresses with the addition of sheets, pillows, dog beds, portable lamps and more. I...
Casper's CBD gummies are here to help you sleep when a mere mattress isn't enough
Casper wants to help you get in the mood to sleep even before you lie down on one of its beds. The mattress startup is launching a new line of gummies to help you catch some Zs with three other letters-CBD.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Interesting direction from Casper, but it makes total sense. Another product from Casper designed solely to help you sleep
7 minutes ago
