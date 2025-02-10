Launches
CastlePass
CastlePass
Password generator using chess moves
CastlePass is a free, open-source Chrome extension that creates strong passwords using chess moves. The extension works by turning the chess moves you play against a bot into a secure password using standard hashing (SHA-256).
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Board Games
CastlePass
Password generator using chess moves
CastlePass by
CastlePass
Atharva
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Board Games
Atharva
Featured on February 16th, 2025.
CastlePass
is not rated yet. This is CastlePass's first launch.