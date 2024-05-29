Launches
Cartesia Sonic
Cartesia Sonic
Sonic is the fastest human-like voice API.
Sonic is a blazing fast, lifelike generative voice API (🚀 135ms model latency). Build high quality, real time voice experiences with a diverse voice library, instant voice cloning, voice mixing, and voice design with speed and emotion control.
API
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Cartesia Sonic
Weights & Biases
602 upvotes
We use Weights and Biases to track our machine learning experiments.
Hugging Face
2,174 upvotes
We use Hugging Face for open source models and datasets 🤗.
Modal
19 upvotes
We use Modal to help with scalable GPU serving for our models.
Cartesia Sonic
Sonic is the fastest human-like voice API.
Brandon Yang
API
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Cartesia Sonic
is not rated yet. This is Cartesia Sonic's first launch.
