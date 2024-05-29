Launches
Cartesia Sonic

Cartesia Sonic

Sonic is the fastest human-like voice API.

Sonic is a blazing fast, lifelike generative voice API (🚀 135ms model latency). Build high quality, real time voice experiences with a diverse voice library, instant voice cloning, voice mixing, and voice design with speed and emotion control.
API
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Weights & Biases
602 upvotes
We use Weights and Biases to track our machine learning experiments.
Hugging Face
Hugging Face
2,174 upvotes
We use Hugging Face for open source models and datasets 🤗.
Modal
Modal
19 upvotes
We use Modal to help with scalable GPU serving for our models.
About this launch
was hunted by
Brandon Yang
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Brandon Yang
,
Karan Goel
,
Jacqueline Wibowo
,
Arjun Desai
,
Arlo
,
Eli Pugh
,
Vedaad Shakib
,
Animesh Bohara
,
Ricardo Buitrago Ruiz
,
Yijin Hua
,
Kush Bhatia
,
Sauhard Jain
,
Albert Gu
and
Timothy Luong
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cartesia Sonic's first launch.
