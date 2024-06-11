Launches
Super short exercises for your wrist

Free
Carpal guides you through fun and effective exercises with real-time hand motion tracking to ensure you’re doing them right. Start your journey to healthier hands today! Try it out, it's free, no subscription.
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Fitness
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
0
reviews
33
followers
was hunted by
Nedim
in iOS, Health & Fitness, Fitness. Made by
Nedim
. Featured on June 12th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Carpal Tunnel Exercise's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-