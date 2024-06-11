Launches
Carpal Tunnel Exercise
Carpal Tunnel Exercise
Super short exercises for your wrist
Free
Carpal guides you through fun and effective exercises with real-time hand motion tracking to ensure you're doing them right. Start your journey to healthier hands today! Try it out, it's free, no subscription.
iOS
Health & Fitness
Fitness
Carpal Tunnel Exercise
Fireberry
About this launch
Super short exercises for your wrist and no in app purchase
Carpal Tunnel Exercise
was hunted by
Nedim
iOS
Health & Fitness
Fitness
Nedim
Featured on June 12th, 2024.
This is Carpal Tunnel Exercise's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
