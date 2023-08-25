Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Caretaker - Trash's Friend
Caretaker - Trash's Friend
Auto move files to trash on macOS
Visit
Upvote 16
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Caretaker - the efficient file management assistant for your Mac. Caretaker automatically moves your files to the Trash based on your preferences, helping you keep your folders clutter-free and organized effortlessly.
Launched in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
by
Caretaker - Trash's Friend
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Caretaker - Trash's Friend
Auto-Move Files to Trash on macOS
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Caretaker - Trash's Friend by
Caretaker - Trash's Friend
was hunted by
Patrick Colucci
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
. Made by
Patrick Colucci
. Featured on August 28th, 2023.
Caretaker - Trash's Friend
is not rated yet. This is Caretaker - Trash's Friend's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report