Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Cardio
Cardio

Cardio

One tap to share your info, contacts, and links.
Cardio is a digital card built for the way we connect today—clean, fast, and always on. No apps, no printing, just one smart link or scan that shares your professional details in seconds.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
TechBusinessSocial Networking

Meet the team

Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
Cardio gallery image
AnimeShorts
AnimeShorts
Ad
AI Generated Anime Shorts & Comic Creation Platform.

Built with

About this launch
Cardio
Cardio
One tap to share your info, contacts, and links.
81
Points
Point chart
7
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cardio by
Cardio
was hunted by
Cindy Affandi
in Tech, Business, Social Networking. Made by
Clement
and
Cindy Affandi
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
Cardio
is not rated yet. This is Cardio's first launch.