Visit
Upvote 81
Cardio is a digital card built for the way we connect today—clean, fast, and always on. No apps, no printing, just one smart link or scan that shares your professional details in seconds.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Tech
•
Business
•
Social Networking
81
Points
7
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
was hunted by
Cindy Affandi
in
Tech
,
Business
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Clement
and
Cindy Affandi
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Cardio's first launch.